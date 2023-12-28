GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suspension of MPs extends beyond the last sitting of Parliament

The notification to prorogue the two Houses is expected in a day or two, parliamentary sources said.

December 28, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
A view of the new Parliament House in New Delhi.

A view of the new Parliament House in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

 

In a first, the suspension of the Opposition MPs, most of whom were suspended till the end of the Session, has not been revoked since both Houses of Parliament that adjourned sine-die on last Thursday, has not yet been prorogued. 

The notification to prorogue the two Houses is expected in a day or two, parliamentary sources said. Out of the 146 MPs who were suspended from both Houses, 132 were suspended till “the remainder of the Session”. Three MPs from Lok Sabha and 11 MPs from Rajya Sabha have been suspended pending the report of the Privileges Committees of the respective House. 

Informed sources claim this is the first time in Indian parliamentary history that the phrase “remainder of the Session” has been interpreted as the day parliament session gets prorogued by the order of President of India and not as the last sitting. 

According to sources, the first communication about this new interpretation came two days before the tour of the Estimates Committee which was headed to Tirupati and Bangalore on December 26. The secretariats of the two Houses sent an e-mail to the seven suspended Opposition MPs who are part of the committee informing them not to come for the tour since their suspension continues. “We were surprised to know because this has never happened before. The suspension, if it is clearly announced is till the end of the Session, is revoked on the last day. It is equally surprising that the Session has not been prorogued till now. Usually, it is done within a day or two of the last sitting,” an Opposition MP said. 

