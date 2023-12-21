Parliament proceedings | Three more MPs suspended, total at 146 as Opposition’s protest over mass suspension continues

December 21, 2023 03:59 pm | Updated 04:39 pm IST

The Lok Sabha on December 21 suspended three more MPs — Nakul Nath, Deepak Baij, D.K. Suresh — for the remainder of the Winter Session on December 21.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi moved a motion to suspend the three Congress MPs for misconduct and storming the Well in the Lower House. The suspension was passed via voice vote.

“This House having taken serious note of misconduct of Deepak Baij, D.K. Suresh and Nakul Nath in utter disregard to the House and authority of the Chair through display of placards, entering into the Well of the House...may be suspended from the House for remaining session,” Mr. Joshi said.

This comes in addition to the two members suspended on December 20, 49 members were suspended from the Lok Sabha on December 19,78 members of Parliament suspended on December 18, as well as the 14 other MPs who were suspended on December 14.

Earlier in the day, INDIA bloc MPs marched from Parliament to Vijay Chowk in New Delhi to protest the suspension of Opposition lawmakers, with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge asserting that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had violated parliamentary privilege by not speaking on the security breach issue inside the House.

As MPs Mr. Baij, Mr. Suresh and Mr. Nakul Nath were suspended on Dec. 21, the total number of members of the Lower House against whom such action has been taken has rose to 100.

With these fresh suspensions, the total number of members suspended from the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha since December 14 has gone up to 146.

After two men jumped in the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13 and released smoke from canisters, the Opposition has been disrupting House proceedings demanding a statement from Mr. Shah on the security breach.

(With inputs from PTI)