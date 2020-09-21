National

Suspected militants open fire on CRPF personnel in Srinagar

Paramilitary forces at an encounter site in Srinagar. File photo

Paramilitary forces at an encounter site in Srinagar. File photo   | Photo Credit: Sanna Irshad Mattoo

Suspected militants on Monday opened fire on security forces near the Srinagar-Baramulla highway in Srinagar’s Nowgam area.

An official said militants fired upon a road opening party of the CRPF personnel, belonging to the 110 Battalion.

“We are assessing the situation. There has been no loss of life,” a police official said.

The area has been cordoned off and a search is on nab the attackers, officials said.

