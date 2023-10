October 02, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 10:37 am IST - New Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested one of National Investigation Agency’s (NIA’s) most wanted terrorists, Shahnawaz, who is alleged to have links with an ISIS module, officials said on October 2.

Shanawaz had escaped from the custody of the Pune Police and was living in Delhi, they said. He carried a reward of ₹3 lakh.

An engineer by profession, Shahnawaz was arrested by the Delhi Police’s Special Cell and is currently being interrogated, officials said.