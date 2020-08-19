Sushant Singh Rajput death | Our stand is vindicated, says Nitish Kumar on Supreme Court allowing CBI probe

The leaders of all political parties in Bihar too welcomed the SC’s decision to hand over the case to the CBI.

Soon after the Supreme Court allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe the Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday told media persons: “The Supreme Court’s order proves that there is no political interference in this matter. Our stand has been vindicated. We have full faith now that justice will be done to the family of Sushant Singh Rajput.”

The leaders of all political parties in Bihar too welcomed the SC’s decision to hand over the case to the CBI.

Family members of the late actor welcomed the SC’s decision and thanked the Bihar CM, media and well-wishers for their support.

The Chief Minister further said, “Since the beginning, everyone knows that whatever Bihar Police did was proper. Everyone knows how an IPS (Indian Police Service) officer of the State was treated there [in Mumbai]. The CBI will get all the help they need from Bihar Police in the case. Nyay ki jeet hui hai (the truth has won).”

The Bihar CM also said that the decision of the Bihar government to hand over the case to the CBI had been “justified and legally proper, though some people wanted to give it a political colour”.

“I’m confident that after the order of the Supreme Court, the CBI will start investigation into the case soon and justice will be done to the family,” he said.

Similarly, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and senior State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Sushil Kumar Modi tweeted, “We welcome the decision of Supreme Court to allow CBI to continue with its probe of Sushant’s death case on the basis of FIR filed in Bihar. Our stand vindicated.”

“We welcome the decision of the Supreme Court. We have been demanding since the beginning that the CBI should probe the case for justice to be delivered to Sushant Singh Rajput’s family. The Bihar government though had woken up to the case after 42 days, but we’ve been demanding it since the beginning. Now we hope for speedy probe and justice in the case,” said Opposition leader in the State Assembly and Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav.

Rashtriya Lok Samata Party Madhav Anand and others too echoed the same.

Later, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family thanked the Bihar CM, media and well-wishers for their support: “We, Sushant’s family, thank our friends, well-wishers, media and millions of fans worldwide for their love for Sushant and support for us. We are particularly thankful to Shri Nitish Kumar, hon’ble chief minister, Bihar for setting the wheel of justice in motion,” they said in a statement, adding, “Now that the country’s premier investigating agency has taken over, we believe that all those involved in the dastardly crime will be brought to justice. We believe that public trust in institutions is important, today’s development has reaffirmed our faith in India as a robust democracy. We love our country more than ever.”

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, and his father K. K. Singh, later on July 25, had filed an FIR against actor Rhea Chakraborty and five others at Patna’s local Rajeev Nagar Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including abetment of suicide and cheating.

Ms. Chakraborty, though, had urged the Supreme Court to allow the case to be transferred to Mumbai. The Bihar Police and the State government opposed Ms. Chakraborty’s plea and recommended a CBI probe into the case.

Meanwhile, in an answer to a question posed by journalists, Bihar Director General of Police Gupteshwar Pandey replied, “Rhea Chakraborty does not have the aukat (stature) to comment on Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. What the Bihar Police did was correct and according to legal and Constitutional provisions. I am happy today as the Supreme Court’s order has strengthened the trust people have in the court. Justice will be delivered in the case now.”

“It is because of the support that the Bihar Chief Minister gave us, there is hope today for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput. The fight has come to this point because of the Chief Minister’s support,” Mr. Pandey told mediapersons.