Surrogacy Bill referred to Rajya Sabha panel

The Surrogacy (Regulation) Bill, 2019, was referred to a select committee of the Upper House on Tuesday, after several MPs raised concerns over several provisions of the legislation, including making it mandatory for a surrogate to be a close relative.

The Bill, passed by the Lok Sabha in the previous session, was moved by Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. He said in the absence of regulations, India had emerged as a hub of commercial surrogacy for couples from abroad. He had urged the House to pass the Bill, saying it had been sent to a Standing Committee.

On Thursday, however, the Minister moved a motion for the Bill to be sent to a select committee, which had been a demand of Opposition parties during the discussion on Tuesday and Wednesday.

