Supreme Court verdict on Article 370 disappointing, says Sajad Lone

Mr. Lone said Article 370 may have been legally obliterated, but will always remain a part of our political aspirations

December 11, 2023 02:50 pm | Updated 02:50 pm IST - Srinagar

PTI
Peoples Conference Chief Sajad Lone. File

Peoples Conference Chief Sajad Lone. File | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The Supreme Court verdict on the pleas challenging the abrogation of the provisions of Article 370 of the Constitution is “disappointing” and justice has yet again “eluded” the people of Jammu and Kashmir, Peoples Conference (PC) Chief Sajad Lone said on December 11.

Also read: Supreme Court upholds the abrogation of Article 370, says it is a ‘temporary provision’ | LIVE updates

Mr. Lone said Article 370 may have been legally obliterated, but will always remain a part of our political aspirations.

The Supreme Court also directed that statehood to the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir be restored at the earliest.

In the case of statehood, Mr. Lone said the Supreme Court “sidestepped even commenting on it, thus not protecting the entire country from any future misuse, by citing precedence”.

“Yet the same misuse was subtly endorsed in J&K. Let us hope at a future date, justice wakes up from its slumber of pretence,” the PC president said.

