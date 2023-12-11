HamberMenu
Live

Article 370 LIVE updates | Supreme Court to pronounce verdict on pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370

The central government had defended its decision to abrogate Article 370, saying that there was no “constitutional fraud” in repealing the provision that accorded special status to the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir

December 11, 2023 09:37 am | Updated 10:10 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
SC hearing of pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 underway

SC hearing of pleas challenging the abrogation of Article 370 underway | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

A Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) D.Y. Chandrachud is set to pronounce its judgment on the challenge to the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, which granted special privileges to Jammu and Kashmir.

The bench also comprising Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Sanjiv Khanna, BR Gavai, and Surya Kant reserved its decision on September 5 this year after hearing extensive arguments from the petitioners and the government spanning over 16 days.

The central government had defended its decision to abrogate Article 370, saying that there was no “constitutional fraud” in repealing the provision and that the Valley had prospered in the past four-and-a-half years after the repeal of Article 370 in August 2019. It also gave an undertaking that the Union Territory status of Jammu and Kashmir was only a “temporary phenomenon” and that it would be restored to full statehood.

Supreme Court hearing on Article 370 abrogation live-updates | Day 1 | Day 2 | Day 3 | Day 4 | Day 5 | Day 6 | Day 7 | Day 8 | Day 9 | Day 10 | Day 11 | Day 12 | Day 13 | Day 14| Day 15| Day 16

On the other hand, the petitioners submitted that the Union government used brute majority in the Parliament and issued a series of executive orders through the President to divide a full-fledged State into the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. They called it an attack on federalism and a fraud played on the Constitution.

The bench has also raised several pertinent questions during the proceedings — whether the dissolution of the State Constituent Assembly could render Article 370 beyond abrogation, whether the provision forms a part of the Basic Structure of the Constitution, and whether the ambit of judicial review prevents the court from assessing the ‘wisdom’ behind the Union government’s decision to abrogate Article 370.

Also Read: Explained | What is the debate around Article 370?

The apex court took up this case for hearing after a delay of almost four years. In March 2020, when the Court last heard the matter, the question was about referring the case to a larger bench, which a five-judge bench presided by Justice N.V. Ramana refused. The case was referred to a five-judge Constitution Bench in 2019 by a three-judge bench led by former CJI Rajan Gogoi.

Follow here for all live updates:
  • December 11, 2023 10:01
    CJI asks petitioners if Article 370 is above Basic Structure, amending powers of Parliament

    Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on September 4 said petitioners were placing Article 370 on a pedestal loftier than the Basic Structure Doctrine of the Constitution and even beyond the reach of the amending powers of Parliament.

    Read more here

    CJI asks petitioners if Article 370 is above Basic Structure, amending powers of Parliament

    CJI Chandrachud: Petitioners place Article 370 on pedestal higher than Basic Structure Doctrine of Constitution. Sibal: Art. 368 (amending power) not applicable to Article 370. Centre: President has plenary power to repeal Article 370. Sibal: Solutions must be within Constitution. Centre: President's power unique, flavour of all three powers. Sibal: Centre's myths need to be disabused. Centre waited till 2019 to abrogate Article 370.

  • December 11, 2023 09:58
    Unable to give exact date when J&K Statehood would be restored, Centre tells Supreme Court

    The Centre had conveyed to the Supreme Court its inability to commit to an exact time period within which the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir would be restored to full Statehood. The Union government, however, said Jammu and Kashmir was ready to hold elections “any time now”.

    Read more here

  • December 11, 2023 09:52
    Explained | How the status of Jammu and Kashmir is being changed

    Jammu and Kashmir enjoyed special status under Article 370 of the Constitution of India. This Article describes it as a temporary provision and that it will cease to be operative if the President issues a public notification to that effect. However, prior to that, a recommendation is necessary from the Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir.

    Read The Hindu’s detailed explainer

    Explained | How the status of Jammu and Kashmir is being changed

    The Union Home Minister introduced two statutory resolutions, one, to recommend that the President issue a notification rendering Article 370 inoperative, and two, to accept the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill

  • December 11, 2023 09:46
    Security forces intensify vigil in J&K ahead of SC verdict on Article 370

    Jammu and Kashmir remains under a tight security cover ahead of the final verdict of the Supreme Court on the Centre’s move to dilute Article 370, ending the seven decades of special status, and split the erstwhile State into two Union Territories (UTs) of J&K and Ladakh in 2019. 

    Read more here

  • December 11, 2023 09:40
    Article 370 in Supreme Court: Will Kashmir's special status be restored?

    What distinguishes the case of Article 370, apart from its imprint on India's national narrative and the interest it generated in global human rights watchdogs—culminating in a high-decibel US congressional hearing in October 2019—is a series of knotty legal questions that lack definition and can lead to conflicting interpretations on the basis of one's understanding of and commitment to federalism, federal autonomy, and the degree of salience of the people's will in legislative prerogatives of the state.

    Read more here

    Article 370 in Supreme Court: Will Kashmir’s special status be restored?

    Was Article 370 meant to be be permanent? Supreme Court must decide on the status of Jammu and Kashmir. Defendants and oppositions must make their case to decide the status of the United territory.

  • December 11, 2023 09:36
    Editorial | Scrapping J&K’s special status is the wrong way to an end

    Read ​The Hindu’s editorial​ on the abrogation of Article 370. 

  • December 11, 2023 09:34
    Article 370 abrogation case | The Hindu's detailed coverage

    Here is a comprehensive coverage of the historic constitutional case, day-to-day live updates from the court proceedings, and in-depth analyses of the issues involved.

    Read more here​. 

    Article 370 abrogation case | The Hindu’s detailed coverage

    Ahead of the historic Article 370 abrogation verdict, here is The Hindu's detailed coverage of the Supreme Court proceedings

  • December 11, 2023 09:32
    Supreme Court verdict to respond on petitioners claim that Article 370 assumed ‘permanent character’

    The Bench had, during the hearings, ​repeatedly questioned the petitioners’ claim​ that Article 370, which gave special privileges to the erstwhile State of Jammu and Kashmir, had assumed a permanent character as soon as the Jammu and Kashmir Constituent Assembly was dissolved in 1957 after the framing of the State Constitution.

    Read more here​. 

