  • J&K did not retain internal sovereignty or element of sovereignty after the proclamation of November 22, 1949.
  • President and Parliament are not impeded to take over as Governor/State Legislature after proclamation under Article 356.
  • Article 370 is only a temporary provision. The Bench rejects petitioners’ arguments that Article 370 was of a permanent character and beyond the amending powers of the Parliament.
  • The CJI-authored judgment holds that the power of the President to notify the abrogation of Article 370 subsists even after the dissolution of the Constituent Assembly of Jammu and Kashmir.
  • The CJI notes that Article 370 was only a provision to take care of the transition from a princely State to the Union. It was an interim arrangement to tide over the war at the time. Even the textual reading of Article 370 shows it as a temporary provision.
  • Concurrence of the State legislature not required to apply all the provisions of the Indian Constitution to Jammu and Kashmir. The President/Centre not wrong in not taking concurrence of the State legislature.
  • The Constitution of J&K is now inoperative. It was only made to fill “gaps” in the Indian Constitution concerning the State. After abrogation of A 370 and application of the entire Indian Constitution to the State, the J&K Constitution implicitly serves no purpose.
  • No need to examine whether J&K Reorganization Act after Solicitor General, appearing for Centre, said the Union Territory of J&K would be returned to Statehood.
  • Elections to Jammu and Kashmir Assembly should be held before September 30, 2024.