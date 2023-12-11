HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SC verdict on Article 370 abrogation | Conduct J&K Assembly elections by September 2024, SC directs EC

A five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on December 11, 2023, upheld the constitutional validity of Constitutional Order which abrogated Article 370

December 11, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
CJI D.Y. Chandrachud during pronouncement of verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, in New Delhi, on December 11, 2023.

CJI D.Y. Chandrachud during pronouncement of verdict on a batch of petitions challenging the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution, in New Delhi, on December 11, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Constitution Bench of Supreme Court has ordered the Election Commission to conduct elections to Jammu and Kashmir Assembly before September 30, 2024. The top court also directed Centre for the restoration of Statehood.

A five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on December 11, 2023, upheld the constitutional validity of Constitutional Order which abrogated Article 370.

Follow Article 370 verdict LIVE updates here

On August 5, 2019, the Parliament abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. On the same day, Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. While Ladakh would remain as a Union Territory, the Union government assured that Statehood of Jammu and Kashmir “will be restored soon.”

The last Assembly election held in the crucial State bordering Pakistan and China was in 2014, and the last elected administration fell in June 2018. After almost a year of President’s Rule, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 divided the State into two Union Territories.

Related Topics

Jammu and Kashmir / court administration / constitution / Article 370

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.