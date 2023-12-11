December 11, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:15 pm IST

The Constitution Bench of Supreme Court has ordered the Election Commission to conduct elections to Jammu and Kashmir Assembly before September 30, 2024. The top court also directed Centre for the restoration of Statehood.

A five-judge Bench headed by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on December 11, 2023, upheld the constitutional validity of Constitutional Order which abrogated Article 370.

On August 5, 2019, the Parliament abrogated Article 370 that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir. On the same day, Jammu and Kashmir was bifurcated into Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh. While Ladakh would remain as a Union Territory, the Union government assured that Statehood of Jammu and Kashmir “will be restored soon.”

The last Assembly election held in the crucial State bordering Pakistan and China was in 2014, and the last elected administration fell in June 2018. After almost a year of President’s Rule, the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019 divided the State into two Union Territories.