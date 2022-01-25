Supreme Court to hear SpiceJet appeal against Madras HC order on January 28

The air carrier had appealed against a Madras High Court order to wind up the company for non-payment of over $24 million to a Swiss company

The Supreme Court on Tuesday agreed to list on Friday an appeal filed by air carrier SpiceJet against a Madras High Court order to wind up the company for non-payment of over $24 million to a Swiss company which maintains, repairs and overhauls aircraft engines and components.

Making an oral mentioning before a Bench led by Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana, senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, for the air carrier, pleaded urgency.

"This matter is regarding the winding up of airline called SpiceJet. The protection is till Friday, please list on Friday or Monday," Mr. Rohatgi submitted.

The court agreed to list the case on Friday .

A Division Bench of the Madras High Court had dismissed the appeal by SpiceJet against a Single Judge Bench order of December 6 to wind up the company.

The Division Bench had concluded in favour of the arguments made by Credit Suisse AG, a Zurich-based stock corporation, which was assigned the right to receive the payments due to SR Technics, that the air carrier had not made out any ground to entertain the appeal.

However, the Division Bench had acquiesced to SpiceJet's request to continue to stay the Single Judge order. It had extended the interim stay till Friday as the air carrier had already deposited $ 5 million in court.