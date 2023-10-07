HamberMenu
Supreme Court to form 7-judge Bench to consider issue relating to Money Bill

October 07, 2023 01:51 am | Updated 01:51 am IST - New Delhi

PTI
The Supreme Court of India. File

The Supreme Court of India. File | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Supreme Court said on Friday it will constitute a seven-judge Bench to consider the issue of validity of passage of laws like the Aadhaar Act as Money Bill.

The decision is aimed at addressing the controversy around Money Bills after the government introduced legislation like the Aadhaar Bill and even amendments to the Prevention of Money Laundering Act as Money Bills, apparently to circumvent the Rajya Sabha where it did not have majority.

A Money Bill is a piece of legislation which can be introduced only in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha cannot amend or reject it.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said all pending seven-judge Bench matters will be listed on October 12 for procedural directions.

The matter was mentioned before the Bench, also comprising Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, for urgent listing.

In November 2019, a five-judge Bench of the Supreme Court had referred to a larger Bench the issue of examining the validity of the passage of the Finance Act, 2017 as Money Bill.

