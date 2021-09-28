National

Supreme Court refuses to intervene in plea seeking protection of rights of non-COVID-19 patients

A view of the Supreme Court of India. File  

The Supreme Court on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 refused to intervene, for the present, in a plea seeking to ensure that the fundamental rights of life, health and equality of non-COVID-19 patients are protected like that of COVID-19 patients.

A Bench led by Justice D.Y. Chandrachud said the prayer made by petitioner-advocate G.S. Mani was too general and without any “factual context”.

“No direction is necessary at this stage,” the top court observed in the order.

The court also found another request made by Mr. Mani to ensure “adequate, frequent” medical care was provided to non-COVID patients during lockdown as infructuous.

The Bench disposed of another petition filed by Bibhuti Bhushan Mishra to ensure that the CoWIN vaccination registration system functioned fully online.

“But you do not have to get CoWIN registration online, the government is allowing walk-in registrations after our orders in June... Your petition has been rendered infructuous after the government has permitted walk-in registrations as a matter of policy,” Justice Chandrachud noted.


Comments
