Plea in Supreme Court cites hapless condition of non-COVID patients

They have been struggling for medical care in govt., private hospitals across States, says petitioner

A petition was filed in the Supreme Court on Thursday highlighting the hapless condition of non-COVID patients who are struggling for medical care and facilities in government and private hospitals across States.

Advocate G.S. Mani said health is a fundamental right, and States should take steps to provide medical care for non-COVID patients with heart or kidney diseases, pregnant women, HIV, hepatitis haemophilia, thalassemia, etc.

The petition said the COVID-19 second wave had been particularly devastating and medical care and facilities and hospitals had been converted for treating the pandemic patients. Despite this, hundreds were struggling to get proper medical admission, treatment and facilities.

Apart from COVID-19 care, other patients have also been denied health facilities. Major surgeries have been postponed. Many hospitals have stopped their emergency ward treatment. Online consultations are not available in government hospitals. There should be more government hospitals for non-COVID patients.

“Right to health includes affordable treatment… A State defined under Article 12 of Constitution is duty-bound to protect the said fundamental right of every citizen,” Mr. Mani submitted.