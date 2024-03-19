GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Supreme Court asks Ramdev, Balkrishna to appear before it in Patanjali advertising case

The apex court was hearing a plea of the Indian Medical Association alleging a smear campaign by Ramdev against the vaccination drive and modern medicines

March 19, 2024 11:26 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
A hoarding with an image of Baba Ramdev is seen inside a Patanjali store in Ahmedabad. File

A hoarding with an image of Baba Ramdev is seen inside a Patanjali store in Ahmedabad. File | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Supreme Court on March 19 sought the personal appearance of Yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna before it in the contempt proceedings relating to advertising of the company’s products and their medicinal efficacy.

A Bench of justices Hima Kohli and Ahsanuddin Amanullah took strong exception to the failure of the company and Balkrishna in filing replies to the court’s notices issued to them earlier to show why contempt proceedings be not initiated against them for prima facie violating the undertaking given to the court.

Supreme Court’s ban on Patanjali ads | Explained

The Bench also issued notice to Ramdev to show cause why contempt proceedings be not initiated against him in Patanjali advertising case.

The apex court was hearing a plea of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) alleging a smear campaign by Ramdev against the vaccination drive and modern medicines.

The Supreme Court took exception to Patanjali Ayurved, its MD Acharya Balkrishna not filing a reply to notices on ‘violating’ undertaking on advertising products.

The court also directed Mr. Ramdev, Mr. Balkrishna to appear before it to respond to contempt proceedings in the advertising case relating to the company.

Earlier, the Supreme Court on February 27 issued a contempt notice against Patanjali Ayurved and its Managing Director Acharya Balkrishna for publishing advertisements of products in violation of the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954 and its Rules, despite an undertaking given to the court in November.

The court also cautioned the stakeholders or officers in Patanjali from making any statements adverse to any system of medicine in the print or electronic media in any form.

(With PTI inputs)

