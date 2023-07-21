HamberMenu
Supreme Court issues notice to Purnesh Modi, Gujarat govt. on Rahul Gandhi’s plea to stay conviction in criminal defamation case

The case relates to Mr. Gandhi’s ‘Modi’ surname remarks in a political speech during a rally in Karnataka in 2019

July 21, 2023 11:52 am | Updated 11:56 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Rahul Gandhi. File.

Rahul Gandhi. File. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The Supreme Court on July 21 issued notice to complainant Purnesh Modi and the State of Gujarat in a petition filed by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi seeking a stay of his two-year conviction in a criminal defamation case.

A Bench led by Justice B.R. Gavai listed the case for hearing on August 4.

The case relates to Mr. Gandhi’s “Modi” surname remark in a political speech during a rally in Karnataka in 2019.

A request by senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, appearing for Mr. Gandhi, for an “interim suspension” of the conviction was refused.

Justice Gavai said that cannot be done without hearing the rival side first.

Justice Gavai, as soon as the hearing began, said his family had a history of political association with the Congress party. He asked the lawyers on both side to decide whether they wanted to have his Bench hear the case. The judge however said his personal history has never influenced his work as a judge. Both senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani, for the complainant, and Mr. Singhvi said they had no problem with the case being heard by Justice Gavai’s Bench.

Mr. Gandhi has argued that the defamation complaint was an attempt to muffle political dialogue.

“A political speech in the course of democratic political activity, critical of economic offenders, and also of Shri Narendra Modi, has been held to be an act of moral turpitude inviting the harshest punishment. Such a finding is gravely detrimental to democratic free speech in the midst of a political campaign. It is respectfully submitted that the same will set a disastrous precedent wiping out any form of political dialogue or debate which is remotely critical in any manner,” the petition said.

