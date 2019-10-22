Supreme Court grants bail to P. Chidambaram in INX Media case

A three-judge Bench of the Supreme Court led by Justice R. Banumathi allowed regular bail to former Union Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in the CBI case registered under the INX Media case.

The Bench set aside the September 30 order of the Delhi High Court refusing bail to the senior Congress leader.

The court said he should be released if he had not been arrested in any other case. He is currently undergoing a seven-day remand in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is investigating the money laundering angle in the INX Media case.

Mr. Chidambaram was arrested by the ED shortly before the judicial remand of 60 days in the CBI case ended. The CBI last Saturday filed a charge sheet against Mr. Chidambaram and 13 other accused in ithe case. The accused persons have been charged with offences such as forgery. The trial court has taken cognisance of the charge sheet.

‘Should not leave country’

As a condition for bail, the Supreme Court ordered Mr. Chidambaram to pay a personal bond of ₹1 lakh. It directed that he should not leave the country without permission.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for both the CBI and the ED, stressed that the bail order should not influence the ED's proceedings.

Justice Banumathi said the court had specified that the bail order “shall not have any bearing in any other proceedings”.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the investigation by both the agencies were based on the same set of facts in the same case.

Further, the court set aside the observations made by the Delhi High Court, saying such remarks should not influence the lower court.

The Supreme Court had heard extensive arguments from Mr. Chidambaram’s lawyers and Mr. Mehta.

In his bail plea before the Supreme Court in the CBI case, Mr. Chidambaram said “his continuing incarceration is in the form of punishment as his custody can neither be taken nor is required for the purpose of investigation”.

The High Court had denied Mr. Chidambaram bail on the basis of submissions by Mr. Mehta, which was also reflected in a ‘sealed cover’ report, that two material witnesses in the case were “approached” and told not to disclose information concerning Mr. Chidambaram and his son.

The Single Judge Bench of the High Court judge had observed that “this Court cannot dispute the fact that the petitioner has been a strong Finance Minister and Home Minister and presently, Member of Indian Parliament. He is respectable member of the Bar Association of Supreme Court of India. He has long standing in Bar as a senior advocate. He has deep root in the Indian Society and may be some connection in abroad. But, the fact that he will not influence witnesses directly or indirectly, cannot be ruled out in view of the facts. Moreover, the investigation is at advance stage, therefore, this Court is not inclined to grant bail”.

Mr. Mehta had argued in the Supreme Court that the CBI charge sheet against the former Minister and 14 others was the result of a “scientific and professional investigation” conducted in the INX Media case.

Mr. Sibal, for Mr. Chidambaram, had countered the CBI claim. He said the senior Congress leader was not interrogated even once by the CBI during his 58-day remand in the case.

“Even after 58 days, they have not interrogated me even once. In fact, I have been interrogated only once in the past two years. Either the CBI is thoroughly incompetent or they don’t have the evidence. They could have gone to court for permission to interrogate me during my judicial remand of over 40 days,” Mr. Sibal had submitted. The case was a media trial, he said.

The Supreme Court hearing is on grant of bail and not on the charge sheet filed. “Let them prove their charge sheet in trial. No point bringing it here in a matter of bail. I will answer the allegations in trial... The 2G case charge sheet contained serious allegations, finally what came of it?” Mr. Sibal had said.