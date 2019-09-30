National

INX Media case: HC refuses to grant bail to Chidambaram, says may influence witnesses

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after he was produced in a CBI court in the INX media case, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 22, 2019.

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after he was produced in a CBI court in the INX media case, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug 22, 2019.

He was arrested from his Jor Bagh residence here and is in Tihar Jail under judicial custody till October 3.

The Delhi High Court on September refused to grant bail to former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram in the INX Media corruption case.

Justice Suresh Kait denied bail to the Congress leader, saying there is no chance of tampering with evidence but there is a possibility that Mr. Chidambaram can influence witnesses.

Mr. Chidambaram, who is in custody since his arrest by the CBI on August 21, did not approach the trial court and had directly filed the regular bail plea in the High Court.

He was arrested from his Jor Bagh residence here and is in Tihar Jail under judicial custody till October 3.

The CBI had registered an FIR on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of ₹305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram’s tenure as the Finance Minister.

Thereafter, the ED lodged a money laundering case in this regard in 2017.

Comments
