Supreme Court Collegium recommends names of 13 advocates as judges of High Courts

October 18, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 10:28 pm IST - New Delhi

The Supreme Court Collegium led by Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud on Wednesday recommended the names of 13 advocates as judges of different High Courts.

The collegium, which also includes Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Sanjiv Khanna, recommended the names of advocates N. Unni Krishnan Nair and Kaushik Goswami as judges of the Gauhati High Court.

In another decision, the collegium recommended the names of advocates Siddhartha Sah and Alok Mahra for appointment as judges of the Uttarakhand High Court.

It recommended the names of advocates Harmeet Singh Grewal, Deepinder Singh Nalwa, Sumeet Goel, Sudeepti Sharma, and Kirti Singh for appointment as judges of the High Court of Punjab and Haryana.

The collegium also recommended the names of advocates Vinay Saraf, Vivek Jain, Ashish Shroti, and Amit Seth for appointment as judges of the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The collegium said the recommendations were based on consultations with colleagues and assessment of the fitness and suitability of the advocates for appointment as High Court judges.

The collegium said it scrutinised and evaluated the material placed on record, including the observations made by the Department of Justice in the file as well as the complaints received against some of the candidates.