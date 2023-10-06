HamberMenu
Supreme Court appoints sign-language interpreter to help hearing-impaired persons

"Today, we have an interpreter whom the Supreme Court has appointed," the CJI said at the outset of the proceedings.

October 06, 2023 12:21 pm | Updated 12:21 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A view of the Supreme Court of India. File

Chief Justice of India (CJI) D. Y. Chandrachud on October 6 announced the appointment of a sign-language interpreter by the Supreme Court to help hearing-impaired lawyers and litigants to comprehend judicial proceedings.

"Today, we have an interpreter whom the Supreme Court has appointed," the CJI said at the outset of the proceedings. "This is a historic moment," a lawyer said. The CJI said he wanted to have a sign-language interpreter for the Constitution Bench hearings.

On September 22, a Bench headed by the CJI heard hearing-impaired lawyer Sarah Sunny through sign-language interpreter Saurav Roy Chowdhury in a case related to the rights of persons with disability (PwD).

Lawyers and the Bar bodies had lauded the fact that the Supreme Court allowed a hearing-impaired lawyer to argue a case through a sign-language interpreter.

CJI Chandrachud, who is sensitive towards providing accessibility to justice delivery systems to the differently-abled, also constituted a Supreme Court committee on accessibility last year with the aim of ensuring accessibility and understanding the hardships faced by specially-abled persons.

Several infrastructural changes have been carried out on the top court premises to enhance accessibility for the specially-abled persons.

