Summoning of makers of Adipurush: Supreme Court refuses urgent mentioning against HC order

The Allahabad High Court on June 30 had directed the makers of the movie to appear before it on July 27 and told the central government to form a committee to give its views on the film.

July 12, 2023 12:02 pm | Updated 12:03 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union raise slogans during a protest against the movie ‘Adipurush’ and demanding a ban on the movie, in Lucknow recently.

Members of the Bhartiya Kisan Union raise slogans during a protest against the movie ‘Adipurush’ and demanding a ban on the movie, in Lucknow recently. | Photo Credit: ANI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 refused to hear the urgent mentioning of a plea against an order of the Allahabad High Court, which had directed the makers of the controversial movieAdipurush to appear before it on July 27.

Adipurush, a retelling of the epic Ramayana, has come under attack for its dialogues and use of colloquial language.

A bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud asked the counsel appearing for the makers of the movie to mention it on Thursday.

The High Court on June 30 had directed the makers of the movie to appear before it on July 27 and told the central government to form a committee to give its views on the film.

It was hearing separate petitions of Kuldeep Tiwari and Naveen Dhawan seeking a ban on the movie.

The High Court had ordered director Om Raut, producer Bhushan Kumar, and dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir to appear before it on July 27. It has also directed the central government to constitute a five-member committee to give its view on the film as to whether it had hurt the feelings of the public.

 In an order, it had also directed the government to review the decision of granting of certificate to the movie.

The High Court had said the secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) will file their personal affidavits apprising it as to whether the guidelines for certification of the film for public exhibition has been followed in letter and spirit.

