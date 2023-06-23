Students fear delay in NIOS Class 12 results may hit their undergraduate admissions

June 23, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - New Delhi

Despite multiple appeals by desperate parents and students to declare results for Class 10 and 12 since June 18, the National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has serially delayed the process. Nearly 1.2 lakh students across India have appeared for exams under the NIOS.

Both the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) declared their results earlier this month.

This has left students who appeared for their exams through the open schooling route in lurch as they are finding themselves increasingly unable to participate in undergraduate college admissions.

Take the case of 19-year-old Delhi-based Swastick Kumar Kashyap.

Mr. Kashyap, who had secured 92% from CBSE Board with Physics, Chemistry and Biology, had reappeared for his Class 12 exams through the NIOS to opt for Mathematics. Mr. Kashyap, who also appeared for his Joint Entrance Exams (JEE), and is an engineering aspirant who secured 93 percentile in the competitive exam but is unable to apply for the counselling process due to non-declaration of NIOS results.

On June 23, NIOS Chairperson Saroj Sharma told The Hindu that the results would be declared by late evening and that the team is on the job. “Our results have been delayed by a week as CBSE results were delayed too. We evaluate students in multiple languages as we have students across India,” Ms. Sharma said.

The results had not been declared till the time the paper went to press.

Engineering aspirants

Aparajita Gautam, president of Delhi’s Parents Association, said, “Hapless students and parents are desperately waiting for the NIOS to declare results. Many of them are engineering aspirants who will miss their counselling schedule of the Joint Admission Committee for Delhi-based engineering (B.Tech) and architecture (B.Arch) courses as the last date for online registration is June 25.”

Also, the first round of Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) counselling which is carried out by the Ministry of Education for allocation of seats to 110 tertiary institutes, including Indian Institutes of Technologies started on June 19, a day after the announcement of JEE (Advanced) 2023 results. “System locking of choices occurs by June 28. I fear I will miss out on the first round of seat allocation if the results are delayed. I am already late for the process of registration due to unavailability of NIOS results,” said Mr. Kashyap.

Ms. Gautam added that Delhi students may face a similar fate as those of Mumbai students, who kept awaiting NIOS results while the admissions window for their college intake shut. “This happened in case of Class 10 students in Mumbai, who are still awaiting their results while the admission window for Class 11 in Maharashtra shut.