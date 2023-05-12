CBSE Class 12 results declared

May 12, 2023 11:15 am | Updated 11:23 am IST - New Delhi

The CBSE on May 12 declared the Class 12 results, with 87.33% students clearing the exam, a dip of 5.38% as compared to the last year.

Officials said the board has decided to do away with the practice of awarding first, second and third division to students based on their scores.

“No merit list will be declared by CBSE to avoid unhealthy competition among students. However, the board will issue merit certificate to 0.1% students who have scored the highest marks in various subjects,” a senior board official said.

The pass percentage last year was 92.71%.