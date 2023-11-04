Magnitude 6.4 earthquake hits Nepal; tremors felt in Delhi-NCR region

November 04, 2023 12:19 am | Updated 12:31 am IST

A strong earthquake of magnitude 6.4 hit Nepal on November 3 night with tremors observed in the Delhi-NCR region, the National Centre for Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said the epicentre of the earthquake was in Nepal, about 227 km north of Ayodhya and 331 km west northwest of Kathmandu and at a depth of 10 km.

People in Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) felt strong tremors and rushed out of their homes.

Parts of Noida and Greater Noida also experience tremors due to the earthquake. This is the third time in a month that strong quakes have struck Nepal.

(With PTI inputs)