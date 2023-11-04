Nepal Earthquake LIVE updates | Over 120 killed, 140 injured; rescue work under way

- November 04, 2023 08:23At least four aftershocks with more than 4 magnitude hit Jajarkot after the quake. - PTI
- November 04, 2023 08:14Visuals from Nepal’s Jajarkot that has been ravaged by the earthquake
- November 04, 2023 08:08Security agencies mobilised for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured: Nepal PM
- November 04, 2023 08:06Human and physical damages in two districts: Nepal Home Ministry spokesperson
“We have information that there have been human and physical damages in two districts because of the quake, and security forces have been mobilised for rescue work,” said Nepal’s Home Ministry spokesman Nararyan Prasad Bhattarai, adding numbers were still unconfirmed.
- November 04, 2023 08:01Midnight earthquake kills 128 in Nepal
At least 128 people were killed in a strong earthquake that originated in the country’s Jajarkot district Friday midnight.
The 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre at the Jajarkot district’s Lamidanda.
The impact of the quake that took place 11.47 pm Friday was felt in Kathmandu and surrounding districts, and even up to India’s capital New Delhi
