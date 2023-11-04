HamberMenu
Nepal Earthquake LIVE updates | Over 120 killed, 140 injured; rescue work under way

Nepal Army and Nepal Police personnel have been mobilized to carry out rescue works

November 04, 2023 08:11 am | Updated 08:25 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Survivors are seen at the Jajarkot district hospital in the aftermath of an earthquake in Jajarkot on November 4, 2023. More than 120 people were killed when a shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit a remote pocket of Nepal, officials said early on November 4.

Survivors are seen at the Jajarkot district hospital in the aftermath of an earthquake in Jajarkot on November 4, 2023. More than 120 people were killed when a shallow 5.6-magnitude earthquake hit a remote pocket of Nepal, officials said early on November 4. | Photo Credit: AFP

Over 120 people were killed, while at least 140 others were injured after a strong earthquake hit a remote pocket of Nepal, officials said early on November 4.

Moderate tremors were felt as far away as India’s capital New Delhi, nearly 500 kilometres from the quake’s epicentre. Prime Minister Pushpakamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ headed towards the incident site with a medical team Saturday morning. Both Nepal Army and Nepal Police personnel have been mobilized to carry out rescue works, officials said.

Nepal lies on a major geological faultline where the Indian tectonic plate pushes up into the Eurasian plate, forming the Himalayas, and earthquakes are a regular occurrence. Nearly 9,000 people died in 2015 when a 7.8-magnitude quake struck Nepal, destroying more than half a million homes. Six people died in November 2022 when a 5.6-magnitude earthquake struck Doti district, near Jajarkot.

Here are the updates:

  • November 04, 2023 08:23
    At least four aftershocks with more than 4 magnitude hit Jajarkot after the quake. - PTI
  • November 04, 2023 08:14
    Visuals from Nepal’s Jajarkot that has been ravaged by the earthquake
  • November 04, 2023 08:08
    Security agencies mobilised for the immediate rescue and relief of the injured: Nepal PM
  • November 04, 2023 08:06
    Human and physical damages in two districts: Nepal Home Ministry spokesperson

    “We have information that there have been human and physical damages in two districts because of the quake, and security forces have been mobilised for rescue work,” said Nepal’s Home Ministry spokesman Nararyan Prasad Bhattarai, adding numbers were still unconfirmed.

    - ANI

  • November 04, 2023 08:01
    Midnight earthquake kills 128 in Nepal

    At least 128 people were killed in a strong earthquake that originated in the country’s Jajarkot district Friday midnight.

    The 6.4 magnitude earthquake had its epicentre at the Jajarkot district’s Lamidanda.

    The impact of the quake that took place 11.47 pm Friday was felt in Kathmandu and surrounding districts, and even up to India’s capital New Delhi

    - PTI

