Stranded Indians cross Niger border to Benin by road

August 17, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 09:11 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Amid the deteriorating security situation in Niger – one of the most politically unstable and conflict-prone countries in West Africa – a group of Indians, including Keralites, who were stranded in Niamey, the capital of Niger, took the risk of crossing the border by road after their repeated pleas for evacuation from the Sahel region evinced no major response from the Indian Embassy.

According to the members of the group, comprising a dozen people, including eight Keralites, that undertook the road journey, they reached the Benin border on Wednesday morning after there was no clarity on the evacuation mission by the Indian Embassy in Niger. “The only support we were given was a letter issued by the Indian Embassy directing us to cross the capital city border. Foreigners are generally not allowed to go beyond the capital city,” said the members.

Also read | Helpline set up to assist Telugu people stuck in Niger

Although the group reached the Benin border early in the morning, they were stopped by the Niger military, forcing them to take refuge in a nearby building on Wednesday night. Later, after repeated requests, they were allowed to cross the border on Thursday afternoon.

“Some local residents offered help for illegally crossing the border by a country boat. But considering the risks involved in illegal immigration, we decided to either legally cross the border or return to Niamey,” they said.

Their passports are now stamped with exit and entry to Benin by the authorities. The team will reach the Benin capital city of Porto-Novo on Friday. The members will have to take a flight to India on their own as the Indian Embassy has not made any arrangements there for their evacuation.

“We are in regular touch with the members of the group,” said K. Harikrishnan Namboothiri, chief executive officer, NoRKA-Roots. “They are now allowed to stay over there for two weeks. Some members of the group will stay there for some time and may return to Niger if the situation improves, while the rest will be travelling back to India,” said sources.

Meanwhile, a large number of Indians, about 300, in Niger are still anxiously awaiting evacuation by the Indian government. “We have passed on the details of the risks involved in crossing the border by road. A small group had already crossed the border ahead of us and we undertook the journey drawing inspiration from them. It is learnt that another group is preparing to cross the border by road in two days,” they said.

The security situation in Niger worsened after the country’s military last month imprisoned President Mohamed Bazoum and dissolved the elected government.