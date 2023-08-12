HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Helpline set up to assist Telugu people stuck in Niger 

August 12, 2023 11:21 pm | Updated 11:21 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

The A.P. Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS) has set up a 24/7 helpdesk to assist Non Resident Telugus (NRTs) stuck in the strife-torn Niger. An APNRTS release said such NRTs and families may contact helpline numbers +91-8500027678, 0863-2340678 for assistance. 

APNRTS also said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) issued an advisory for Indian nationals in Niger to leave the country as soon as possible, while noting that since the African country’s airspace has been closed temporarily due to the unrest, they should take utmost care in leaving through land borders. 

Besides, the MEA advised the Indian nationals planning to travel to Niger to reconsider their travel plans until the situation normalises. 

According to MEA, an estimated 250 Indians are currently residing in Niger. The Indian Embassy in Niamey is trying to ensure their safety and is facilitating logistical support for their departure through land borders. The Indian Embassy requested all Indian nationals to get themselves registered by calling its helpline number +22799759975 in case of emergencies.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.