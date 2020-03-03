National

Stop violence targeting Muslims, Iran tells India

External Affairs Ministry yet to reply

Iran has asked India to stop “thuggery” and communal violence targeting Muslim citizens. The unusually strong statement from Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif came five days after India fast-tracked infrastructure work on Iran’s Chabahar port.

“Iran condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians and not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law,” said Foreign Minister Zarif in a social media post.

The Ministry of External Affairs is yet to respond to the Iranian Minister’s condemnation of Delhi riots.

Mr. Zarif was a leading guest in January’s Raisina Dialogue, India’s biggest foreign policy discussion forum.

He also hosted External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar in December for the 19th Joint Commission Meeting of the two countries.

Mar 3, 2020

