Stop anti-Muslim violence, Iran’s legislative body tells India

An important legislative body of Iran has called upon India to stop violence against Muslims. In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Assembly of Experts, an 88-member body considered close to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei urged for quick measures to restore peace in Indian society.

“Similar incidents have taken place in India before but the latest one took place in the backdrop of the visit of the U.S. President. We call upon the Indian government to take immediate measures to ensure protection for the Muslim citizens,” said Ayatollah Ahmed Jannati, leader of the Assembly of Experts. Traditionally the Assembly of Experts is considered to be a powerful body of legislators as it has among its functions the task of electing the Supreme Leader.

The Assembly of Experts under Mr. Jannati is considered to be a bastion of the ultra orthodox clerics. The statement was part of a series of criticism by Iran’s top rung leaders after the killings of February 24-26.

Earlier Foreign Minister Javad Zarif, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and the group of Shia organisations had come out with statements criticising India for the riots which left at least 53 persons dead. Iranian students held a protest outside the embassy of India in Tehran.