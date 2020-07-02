Sterling case: ED questions Congress leader Ahmed Patel for third time

Enforcement Directorate (ED) investigators on Thursday began the third round of questioning of senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel at his residence here in connection with the Sandesara brothers bank fraud and money laundering case probe, officials said.

A three-member team of the central agency along with a few other officials reached Mr Patel’s home in the Lutyens’ zone of central Delhi around 11 a.m.

The team members carried files, wore masks and gloves and were seen sanitising their hands and shoes before beginning the questioning as a precautionary measure in view of the coronavirus pandemic.

Agency sleuths have questioned Mr. Patel, 70, in two separate sessions clocking about 17 hours on June 27 and June 30.

He was allowed questioning at home by the agency after the Congress Rajya Sabha MP from Gujarat refused to visit the ED office citing prevailing COVID-19 guidelines that discourage senior citizens from going out.

Officials said Mr. Patel’s statement is being recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) during the latest session.

He is being questioned about his purported links with Vadodara-based Sterling Biotech pharmaceutical company promoters, the Sandesara brothers, and alleged dealings of his family members with them.

The agency, last year, had questioned Mr. Patel’s son Faisal Patel and son-in-law Irfan Ahmed Siddiqui in this case and recorded their statements.

The two were questioned in the context of the statement of one Sunil Yadav, an employee of the Sandesara group, which was earlier recorded before the agency.

In his statement to the ED, Mr. Yadav had said that he bore “expenses of ₹10 lakh” for a party which was attended by Faisal, “arranged” entry in a night club for him and once delivered “₹5 lakh” to his driver in Khan Market on the instructions of Chetan Sandesara, one of the promoters of the pharma firm, sources had said.

Mr. Yadav had told the ED that the cash was “meant for Faisal Patel”, the sources said.

The agency was also told by Mr. Yadav that Mr. Siddiqui “occupied” a house in Vasant Vihar area of Delhi that reportedly belonged to Chetan Sandesara.

Mr. Patel, while speaking to reporters on Saturday, had said he replied to the questions that the “guests” of the government posed to him.

“I am surprised that instead of fighting China... coronavirus and unemployment, the government is fighting the opposition,” he had said.

The law should be allowed to take its course and someone who has not done any wrong should not fear, Mr. Patel had said.