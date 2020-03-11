Special session of Delhi Assembly to discuss NRC, COVID-19 on March 13

The Delhi government on Wednesday decided to call a one-day special Assembly session on the NRC-NPR issue and the situation arising out of COVID-19 outbreak in the national capital on March 13, an official said.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, he said.

Legislators will discuss the proposed nationwide National Register of Citizens, the National Population Register and the coronavirus situation in the special session, the official added.