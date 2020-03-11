National

COVID-19: HC issues notice to Centre, Delhi govt.

A worker wearing protective gear carries out disinfection process of Delhi Transport Corporation bus at Rajghat Dept in New Delhi.

A worker wearing protective gear carries out disinfection process of Delhi Transport Corporation bus at Rajghat Dept in New Delhi.   | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

The petition seeks availability of medical facilities for testing and treatment for the disease

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, sought the stand of the Centre and the Delhi government on a PIL seeking proper and adequate measures to combat COVID-19.

A bench of Chief Justice D.N. Patel and Justice C. Hari Shankar issued notice to the Ministry of Health and the Delhi government seeking their replies on the public interest litigation (PIL) filed by an advocate.

The petition, by lawyer Triveni Potekar, seeks directions to the Centre and the Delhi government to make available important and relevant information on access to and availability of medical facilities for testing and treatment for the coronavirus disease.

According to latest figures, there are 62 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country.

