Spared no effort in serving the country in last eight years: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Gujarat Chief Minsiter Bhupendra Patel (left) during a public meeting at Atkot, in Gujarat on Saturday, May 28, 2022.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by Gujarat Chief Minsiter Bhupendra Patel (left) during a public meeting at Atkot, in Gujarat on Saturday, May 28, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, May 28, 2022 said he has spared no effort while serving the country in the last eight years, and not done any such work that would make people hang their heads in shame.

Mr. Modi was addressing a gathering after inaugurating a 200-bed multi-specialty hospital at Atkot town in Gujarat's Rajkot district.

"I have spared no effort in my service to the nation in the last eight years. I have neither allowed, nor personally done any such work that will make you or even a single person of India hang head in shame," the Prime Minister said.

"In the last eight years, we have made honest attempts to build the kind of India that Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel dreamt about," Mr. Modi added.

During this period, the government has worked for the uplift of the poor, the Prime Minister said.

“We served the country's poor through various pro-poor schemes and tried to make their lives better," Mr. Modi said, adding that during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government opened the food grain stocks free for the poor and also vaccinated each and every citizen.


