GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SP, RLD announce tie-up for 2024 Lok Sabha poll

The two parties have an existing partnership, and contested the 2019 LS poll and 2022 Assembly poll together; the political buzz is that the RLD will contest in seven western U.P. constituencies

January 19, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - LUCKNOW

The Hindu Bureau
SP chief Akhilesh Yadav with RLD president Jayant Chaudhary

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav with RLD president Jayant Chaudhary | Photo Credit: X/@yadavakhilesh

The Samajwadi Party (SP) and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) announced their alliance in Uttar Pradesh for the upcoming parliamentary election. Both parties described the alliance as a continuation of their existing partnership.

“We fought the 2022 Assembly polls and 2019 Lok Sabha elections together; the declaration is the continuation of the process. Both parties will work on the ground unitedly to make sure that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bites the dust in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls,” SP spokesperson Sunil Singh Yadav said.

Announcing the tie-up, the SP president Akhilesh Yadav wrote on X: “Congratulations to everyone on the alliance of RLD and SP. Let us all unite for victory.” The SP chief also posted a photo of himself with the RLD president Jayant Chaudhary. Reposting the photo, the RLD chief said: “Always ready to protect national and constitutional values. We expect all workers of our alliance to move forward together for the development and prosperity of our region.”

ALSO READ
It’s a family show: SP eyes old bastions in Uttar Pradesh as Lok Sabha election nears

Western U.P. focus

Though there has not been any official declaration on the number of seats each side has decided to contest, political circles are abuzz with rumours that RLD candidates will contest seven seats in western U.P., including seats in Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, and Mathura.

“Both parties are already in alliance. The formal announcement is for workers to work in co-ordination for 2024 polls,” said RLD general secretary Trilok Tyagi. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the RLD allied with the SP and the Bahujan Samaj Party, and fought three seats, in Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, and Baghpat. It lost Muzaffarnagar and Baghpat to the BJP in very close contests.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Samajwadi Party

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.