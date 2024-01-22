GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav comes out in support of Rahul Gandhi

His comments come amid reports that former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on course of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, being prevented from visiting Batadrava Than

January 22, 2024 10:08 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - New Delhi 

The Hindu Bureau
Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadav. File

Samajwadi party national president Akhilesh Yadav. File | Photo Credit: Sandeep Saxena

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on January 22 posted on X that what could be a greater injustice than preventing anyone from being able to see their God.

His comments come amid reports that former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on course of his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, being prevented from visiting Batadrava Than, a shrine and birthplace of 15th-16th century saint-reformer Srimanta Sankaradeva who propagated a neo-Vaishnava sect.

Mr. Yadav in a post on X, without mentioning Mr. Gandhi or the Assam incident, said, “What could be a greater injustice than preventing anyone from having darshan of God?” 

The Congress party saw the comment as a positive sign, considering the seat-sharing talks between the two allies have come to a grinding halt after three rounds of discussion.

Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav speaking about the three rounds of negotiations said that the two sides have walked half the length and few other steps remain. 

The SP has conceded seven seats to Rashtriya Lok Dal and is offering less than ten seats to the Congress. The Congress has refused the offer. As per sources, top Congress leadership will reach out to Mr. Yadav in the next few days, for further talks.  

Related Topics

Samajwadi Party / Rahul Gandhi / national politics

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.