Southern Bench of Supreme Court not favoured, says Law Minister

Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, in a letter to Rajya Sabha member and Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK) chief Vaiko, said that though the matter of setting up a Southern Bench of the Supreme Court of India is pending in the top court, the issue has so far not found favour.

The letter, dated February 12, responded to a query raised by Mr. Vaiko in Parliament, in which he asked if a Bench of the Supreme Court of India can be set up in south India.

“As as you must be aware, according to Article 130 of the Constitution, the Supreme Court shall sit in Delhi or in any other place or places as the Chief Justice of India may, with the approval of the President of India, from time to time, appoint. Representations have been received at various times from various quarters for the establishment of Benches of the Supreme Court in various parts of the country,” Mr. Prasad said in his letter.

MDMK general secretary Vaiko | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

‘Still pending’

“I would like to state that the idea of a separate Bench of the Supreme Court outside Delhi has not found favour with the Supreme Court of India. The Attorney General of India, from time to time, was also consulted and had also posed the idea of Regional Benches of the Supreme Court,” he added. He pointed out that the matter was still pending before the top court in the form of a writ petition.