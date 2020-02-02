Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on February 2 admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi for check up after she complained of stomachache, sources said.
Ms. Gandhi will undergo some tests at the hospital where she was admitted earlier on February 2, they said.
She is reportedly suffering a stomach ache, a source close to Ms. Gandhi said.
The Congress chief did not attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on February 1.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.