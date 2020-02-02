National

Sonia Gandhi admitted to hospital

Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

The Congress president is reportedly suffering a stomach ache, a source close to her said.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi was on February 2 admitted to the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi for check up after she complained of stomachache, sources said.

Ms. Gandhi will undergo some tests at the hospital where she was admitted earlier on February 2, they said.

She is reportedly suffering a stomach ache, a source close to Ms. Gandhi said.

The Congress chief did not attend the Union Budget presentation in Parliament on February 1.

National
Related Articles
Recommended for you
