‘Some parties in terminal decline, BJP must avoid their ways’: PM to party

According to Mr. Prasad, the Prime Minister said party leaders and workers should undertake ‘Sneha Yatras’ to foster affection and positivity among the people

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on July 3 told the national executive of the BJP that the “parties that ruled India in the past were in terminal decline” and that BJP should be careful not to fall into the ways of such parties.

The Prime Minister was making his concluding remarks at the national executive of the BJP, which was held over the weekend in Hyderabad.

Former Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad briefed the media about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the closed door meet. Mr. Prasad quoted Mr. Modi as saying that “the country was fed up with dynastic politics and dynastic political parties, and added that it would be difficult for such parties to survive long.”

“Prime Minister Modi said that we (BJP) are accused of being undemocratic whereas several parties have no internal democracy. Sardar Patelji was a Congressman but it was the BJP-led government that built the tallest statue in the world at Kevadia in his honour. We also commemorated the terms of all past Prime Ministers of India with the museum of Prime Ministers, even honouring the contributions of those who had lashed out at us,” said Mr. Prasad quoting Prime Minister Modi.

He outlined the qualities that BJP workers and leaders should possess to avoid the fate of many parties in decline. According to Mr. Prasad, the prime minister said that BJP workers should possess svabhav (service), santulan (balance), samanway (coordinaton) and samvad (dialogue). He also suggested party leaders and workers to undertake ‘Sneha Yatras’ to foster affection and positivity among the people. He advised that BJP workers “mustn’t jeer at parties in decline, but learn from their mistakes.”

Referring to Hyderabad as “Bhagyanagar”, Mr. Modi said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel laid the foundation of ‘Ek Bharat’ (United India) by integrating the region into the Union, and it is the BJP’s historical obligation now to build ‘Shreshtha Bharat’.

In his usual style of coining catchy phrases, Prime Minister Modi said that the party should adhere to “P2 to G2”, that is, “pro-people to good governance.”

He emphasised that the country should not be made to forget “the dark times of 2004-2014” when “policy paralysis, corruption reigned and the authority of the Prime Minister was undermined.”

“Prime Minister Modi said it was the goal of the BJP to take the politics of the country from tushtikaran (appeasement) to triptikaran (fulfilment),” said Mr. Prasad.

The two-day executive ended on July 3 with Prime Minister Modi’s remarks.