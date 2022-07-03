NDA govt striving to bring positive change to every Indian, says PM Modi

Modi said people of Telangana yearn for a 'double engine growth' and asserted this will be fulfilled when the BJP comes to power in the State.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the NDA government at the Centre has been trying to bring positive change in every Indian's life and make people’s life easier during the past eight years.

Addressing a massive public meeting titled 'Vijay Sankalp Sabha' at Parade Grounds Hyderabad, he said the people of Telangana yearn for a 'double engine growth' and asserted this will be fulfilled when the BJP comes to power in the State.

Elections are due in Telangana next year.

'Double engine' government or growth is a reference made by Modi and BJP of progress in party-ruled states with the aid of the NDA government at the Centre.

Lively atmosphere in Hyderabad. Addressing a rally. https://t.co/CKJfZ6QmD7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 3, 2022

"During the past eight years we tried to bring positive change in every Indian's life. We are working tirelessly on how to make people's lives easier, and how to take the fruits of development to every person and region,” Mr. Modi said.

Once the BJP government comes to power in the southern state, being ruled by the K Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) since 2014, the pace of development will be faster, Mr. Modi said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, a disaster after 100 years, his government tried to support every family in Telangana, the Prime Minister added.

Mr. Modi further said the BJP held its two-day national executive meeting on July 2 and 3 here keeping in mind the love of people of Telangana for the party.

Learn from mistakes of parties that ruled India for long, says Modi

Earlier, Mr. Modi asked BJP members to learn from mistakes of the parties which ruled India for long but are now in "terminal decline", as he emphasised on qualities such as restraint, balanced outlook and coordination among them.

In his speech at the final session of the BJP national executive, Mr. Modi called upon party workers to strive to make India "shreshtha" (great) and asserted that its goal should be "triptikaran" (fulfilment) from "tushtikaran" (appeasement), something it has accused opposition parties of.

"This will lead to 'sabka vikas' (development of all). No one should be left behind," he said.

He called for taking out "Sneh Yatra" which, BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad said in a press conference, will be aimed at boosting affection and coordination in society by reaching out to different sections of people.

Mr. Modi called for "P2 to G2" (Pro-people to good governance) in the party's political and governance model.

Taking aim at the opposition, Mr. Modi said the country was fed up with dynastic politics and dynastic parties and added that it would be difficult for them to survive long.