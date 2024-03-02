GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SKM reaches out to splinter group, calls for united fight against Centre

Follow the “right path and right thinking” adopted during the united farmers’ struggle in 2020-21, says SKM

March 02, 2024 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Tear gas being fired upon the protesting farmers at the Shambhu Border during the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) ‘Bharat Bandh’, in Patiala district, on Feb. 16, 2024.

Tear gas being fired upon the protesting farmers at the Shambhu Border during the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s (SKM) ‘Bharat Bandh’, in Patiala district, on Feb. 16, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has reached out to the protesting farmers on the Haryana-Punjab boundary led by its splinter group SKM (Non Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), and appealed for issue-based larger unity among all farmers’ platforms and organisations.

A six-member SKM panel invited the SKM-NP for further discussions and urged the group to follow the “right path and right thinking” adopted during the united farmers’ struggle in 2020-21 against three controversial farm laws.

ALSO READ
Quit WTO, farmers demand with tractors lined up on highways

The main target, the SKM reminded its splinter group, still is the Union government, the ruling BJP and its allied parties and the Centre’s “tyranny-based state machinery”. “The united kisan struggle has to uphold secular and pan-India character, and be independent of political parties,” the SKM said, and urged the SKM-NP to defeat and keep away all kinds of distracting and disruptive forces from the struggle, which created obstacles for selfish, petty political interests. “During the Delhi joint struggle, the approach was to achieve victory through acceptance of demands or ultimately extract a heavy political price from the government,” said an eight-point resolution sent to the SKM-NP.

ALSO READ
Why are farmers protesting again? | Explained

Farmer leaders Hannan Mollah, Joginder Singh Ugrahan, Darshan Pal, Balbeer Singh Rajewal, Yudhavir Singh and Raminder Singh Patiala are part of the SKM’s panel that was asked to reach out to the SKM-NP. The SKM-NP and the KMM are continuing their protests on the Punjab-Haryana boundary seeking a legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP) and other demands.

The SKM has decided to organise a mahapanchayat of farmers in Delhi on March 14. Both the groups have been talking to each other after a few farmers died in the police action at the protest sites.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.