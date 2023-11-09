Six held over killing of migrant labourer in J&K, say police

November 09, 2023 01:39 am | Updated 01:39 am IST - SRINAGAR:

The Jammu and Kashmir police said on Wednesday that a shop linked to a militant had been sealed. He was among six arrested for the killing of a migrant labourer in south Kashmir’s Bijbehara in May this year.

“Six terrorists have been arrested. The arrested terrorists were linked to the Kashmir Freedom Fighter, an offshoot of terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Muhammad [JeM]. A shop under the name, The Game Modification, in Zirpara Bijbehara, run by accused Umer Amin Thoker was used for the terror attack,” the police said.

A spokesman said the shop had been attached under Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) by the Anantnag police.

On May 29, 2023, militants fired upon a migrant labourer, Deepak Kumar alias Deepu, a resident of Udhampur, near an amusement park at Janglatmandi in Anantnag.

Meanwhile, the State Investigation Agency (SIA), a special cell of the Jammu and Kashmir police, carried out multiple raids in the Kashmir Valley in a case related to funding of militants.

An official said the raids were conducted in three districts — Pulwama, Anantnag and Srinagar. Digital devices were seized during the raids.

‘Zero terror’

Director-General of Police R. R. Swain, who toured Shopian and Pulwama districts, asked officials to prepare plans for “zero terror” during a meeting of security agencies.

A spokesman said area domination remained on the agenda. “To uproot terrorism totally, joint efforts are needed. Also, synergy among the forces has to be enhanced to the next level,” Mr. Swain said.

The DGP warned that the enemies of peace are looking for an opportunity to cause disruption. “A peaceful atmosphere has been achieved in Jammu and Kashmir after a lot of hard work and sacrifice by the police and security forces,” he added.