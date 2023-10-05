HamberMenu
Sindhu bows out in quarterfinals at Asian Games

Sindhu, currently ranked 15th, looked a pale shadow of herself against world No.5 Bingjiao, losing 16-21, 12-21 in just 47 minutes to bow out of the competition

October 05, 2023 10:55 am | Updated 10:55 am IST - Hangzhou

PTI
India’s P.V. Sindhu leaves after losing the Women’s Singles quarterfinal badminton match against and China’s He Bingjiao at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou on October 5, 2023.

India’s P.V. Sindhu leaves after losing the Women’s Singles quarterfinal badminton match against and China’s He Bingjiao at the 19th Asian Games, in Hangzhou on October 5, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two-time Olympic medallist Indian shuttler P.V. Sindhu crashed out in the women's singles quarterfinals, losing in straight games against China's He Bingjiao at the Asian Games here on Thursday.

Sindhu, currently ranked 15th, looked a pale shadow of herself against world No.5 Bingjiao, losing 16-21, 12-21 in just 47 minutes to bow out of the competition.

It was Bingjiao whom Sindhu had defeated in straight games to win the bronze medal at the Tokyo Olympics but the Chinese has now avenged her defeat on home soil to deny the Indian a chance to better the colour of her previous two Asian Games medals.

Sindhu had won bronze and silver medals respectively in 2014 Incheon and 2018 Jakarta Asian Games.

The first game started on a even knell between the two players as both shared points till six-all before Bingjiao took a 9-5 lead.

Sindhu struggled with her court coverage as Bingjiao made the Indian run the entire court and sealed the points with accurate placements and smashes to seal the first game easily in 23 minutes.

Sindhu's struggle continued in the next game as Bingjiao took a 5-1 lead.

The star Indian shuttler's returns were short and Bingjiao made no mistake in closing out the points with pinpoint smashes.

Sindhu showed some fight initially in the second game to close the gap at 8-9 with four straight points before the Chinese's took control of the game and raced to 12-8 lead.

Sindhu was nowhere to be seen thereafter and looked to have surrendered as Bingjiao closed out the game and match in quick time.

