HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Silkyara tunnel rescue | Father dies hours before son’s rescue

November 29, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Bhaktu Murmu from East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand was one of the 41 trapped workers who remained inside the Silkyara tunnel for over 400 hours.

On November 28, when he finally came out of the tunnel, his family couldn’t celebrate, like others. Bhaktu’s father, 70-year-old Barsa Murmu, died waiting for his son, hours before he was rescued, on November 29 morning. He could not even hear the news of his son coming out.

Murmu’s three sons couldn’t be with him when he breathed his last as his elder son lives in Chennai the second son had gone in search of a job in the nearby village and the third was trapped inside a tunnel.

Related Topics

Uttarakhand

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.