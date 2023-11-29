Silkyara tunnel rescue | Father dies hours before son’s rescue

November 29, 2023 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST

Bhaktu Murmu from East Singhbhum district of Jharkhand was one of the 41 trapped workers who remained inside the Silkyara tunnel for over 400 hours.

On November 28, when he finally came out of the tunnel, his family couldn’t celebrate, like others. Bhaktu’s father, 70-year-old Barsa Murmu, died waiting for his son, hours before he was rescued, on November 29 morning. He could not even hear the news of his son coming out.

Murmu’s three sons couldn’t be with him when he breathed his last as his elder son lives in Chennai the second son had gone in search of a job in the nearby village and the third was trapped inside a tunnel.