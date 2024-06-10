GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two die, several houses damaged as flash flood hits Sikkim village

Heavy rain caused flash flood in Majua village, in Sikkim’s Namchi district, resulting in two deaths and several house damages

Published - June 10, 2024 04:03 pm IST - Gangtok

PTI
This image made out of Google Maps locates Namchi district in Sikkim.

Two persons died and several houses were damaged after heavy rain triggered a flash flood in Majua village in Sikkim’s Namchi district on June 10 morning, officials said.

The incident took place in Yangang area of the district, around 53 km from here, they said.

Also read : Sweltering heat, flash floods, ‘disappearing’ spring season — India’s weather story so far in 2024

“Apart from the two deaths, a woman was seriously injured after the flash flood hit the village around 6 a.m., while another person is missing. The injured has been rushed to Singtam District Hospital. At least seven houses have also been damaged,” an official said.

The State’s disaster management teams are carrying out rescue work at the spot with the help of police personnel and locals, he said.

Sikkim Krantikari Morcha supremo Prem Singh Tamang, who is is set to take oath as Chief Minister for a second term later on June 10, has taken stock of the situation, the official said.

