Sikkim flash floods | Death toll rises to 30; 62 found alive

October 07, 2023 10:14 am | Updated 08:50 pm IST - Gangtok

The toll in the flash flood in Sikkim rose to 30 as four more bodies were found on October 7, while 62 people who were reported missing for the past three days were found alive, a government agency said in Gangtok.

The number of missing people thus came down to 81, the Sikkim State Disaster Management Authority said in its latest bulletin on October 7 evening.

An inter-Ministerial central team will visit the flood-hit State from October 8 to assess the damage due to the natural calamity, Union Minister Ajay Kumar Mishra said in Gangtok.

The flash floods in the early hours of October 4 affected as many as 41,870 people in four districts of the Himalayan State, with Mangan bearing the brunt of the calamity as a population of around 30,000 were hit by the disaster, it said. The other three affected districts are Gangtok, Pakyang and Namchi.

Of the 30 deaths — four were in Mangan, six in Gangtok district, 19 in Pakyong and one in Namchi.

The report said that the 19 deceased people in Pakyong included nine Armymen. Twenty three soldiers had gone missing on October 3 and one of them was rescued earlier.

So far, 2,563 people have been rescued from different areas and 6,875 people have taken shelter in 30 relief camps set up across the State, most of which have been cut off from the rest of the country.

The deluge also damaged more than 1,320 houses and washed away 13 bridges in the four districts of the picturesque Himalayan State, said the report.

More than 3,000 tourists stranded in Lachen and Lachung in Mangan district of Sikkim after the flash flood hit the area, are safe, officials said on October 7.

The Indian Air Force made multiple attempts to carry out rescue and relief operations by Mi-17 helicopters but was unable to fly from Bagdogra as well as Chaten due to inclement weather.

During the day, Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang visited the flood-hit areas of Mangan district and inspected the rescue and relief work being carried out by the army and the local administration.

Mr. Tamang earlier announced an ex-gratia of 4 lakh for the families of the deceased and an immediate relief of Rs 2,000 each for all those taking shelter in the camps.

The search for the remaining missing soldiers is continuing both in Sikkim and the northern parts of West Bengal through which the Teesta flows, the Chief Minister said Meanwhile, 25 students and three faculty members of Kolkata’s Aliah University, who had gone to Sikkim for a field survey on October 3, safely reached Siliguri in West Bengal on October 7.

They were stranded in a hotel in Gangtok.

In a statement, Interim Vice-Chancellor M. Wahab praised Sikkim Police for the help which enabled the University to arrange three vehicles to transport the stranded students and faculty to Siliguri.

26 students from Meghalaya stranded in Sikkim, evacuated: Official

Twenty six students from Meghalaya stranded in flash flood-hit Sikkim have been successfully evacuated and they are on their way to Shillong, an official said on October 7.

These 26 students left Majitar in Sikkim in five vehicles and they reached Siliguri in West Bengal around Friday midnight, the official involved in the rescue operation told PTI.

“A bus was then arranged for their transport from Siliguri to Shillong on Friday night itself,” he said.

To help those stranded in Sikkim, the Meghalaya government activated a helpline number 1800 345 3644, the official said.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said on X, “A bus with 26 students from Meghalaya left Majitar in Sikkim via Siliguri last evening, has crossed Kokrajhar and is on its way to Shillong. Glad to see our students safe.” He said the Meghalaya students studying in Sikkim had contacted him for support to return back home due to the current situation in Sikkim.