Show-cause notice issued to 53 Shiv Sena MLAs

Members of both factions of party get notice; Aaditya Thackeray’s name left out by Shinde group

Members of both factions of party get notice; Aaditya Thackeray’s name left out by Shinde group

The Maharashtra Legislature Secretary has issued show-cause notices to 53 of the total 55 Shiv Sena MLAs in the State — 39 members of the faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and 14 of former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s group.

One of the 14 MLAs from the Thackeray side, Santosh Bangar, joined the Shinde camp on the day of the floor test of the government on July 4. MLAs from both sides confirmed receiving the notice.

Both the sides have accused each other of defying the party whip during the Speaker’s election and the trust vote on July 3 and 4, respectively, seeking disqualification of the legislators from both the sides.

The Shinde faction has not included the name of Aaditya Thackeray, son of Uddhav Thackeray, on the list of MLAs against whom they have sought disqualification.

The notices have been issued under the Members of Maharashtra Legislative Assembly (Disqualification on Grounds of Defection) Rules. The legislators have been asked to explain their stand within seven days, sources said.

Trust vote

The Shiv Sena has 55 MLAs in the 288-member Assembly. The current strength of the Assembly is 287 due to the death of a Sena Legislator. In the trust vote, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it.

After winning the trust vote in the State Assembly on July 4, the Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena had issued a notice to 14 legislators from the Thackeray camp for violating a whip issued by the Sena whip and Shinde loyalist Bharat Gogawale.

A day before the floor test, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar had recognised Mr. Gogawale as the Sena’s chief whip, removing Sunil Prabhu, who belongs to the Thackeray faction.

On July 3, Rahul Narvekar of the BJP was elected Speaker of the Assembly. He had polled 164 votes, and he defeated Thackeray group candidate Rajan Salvi, who got 107 votes.