Shocked to see one lakh Gorkhas excluded from NRC list: Mamata

Raising the issue of exclusion one lakh Gorkha people from the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday said that the government must take care that genuine Indians are not left out.

Bhatatiya Gorkha Parisangh, has claimed that one lakh Gorkhas have been left out of the final list of NRC. “Earlier I was not aware of the full NRC fiasco. As more and more information is coming in, we are shocked to see that names of more than 1 lakh Gorkha people have been excluded from the list,” Ms. Banerjee tweeted.

Ms. Banerjee said that names of “thousands and thousands of genuine Indians, including those of CRPF and other jawans, family members of former President Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed, have been excluded.

“Government must take care that genuine Indians are not left out and justice is meted out to all of our genuine Indian brothers and sisters,” she said.

On Saturday, Ms. Banerjee had described NRC as a “botched up exercise” and said that those who tried to take political mileage out of it will have to answer the nation.

The Trinamool Congress chairperson also said that the exercise was guided by “ulterior motive rather than good of society and larger interest of nation”.

“My heart goes out to all those, especially the large number of Bengali speaking brothers and sisters, who are made to suffer because of this botched-up process,” she had tweeted.

Ms. Banerjee has been one of the most vocal critics of the exercise and had even sent a team of her party MPs to take stock of the situation in Assam.