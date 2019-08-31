Assam NRC final list live | Unhappy with exclusion figure, AASU to move SC

The final list of Assam's National Register of Citizens was released on August 31, 2019. At the stroke of 10 a.m., the NRC authority headed by the apex court-appointed State Coordinator Prateek Hajela released the final NRC on its official website and through its social media handles.

Here are the updates:

BJP leader and Assam Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has claimed that legacy data has been manipulated while compiling the NRC.

"Many refugees coming from Bangladesh to India prior to 1971 have been excluded from the NRC list," the minister said.

He suggested the Supreme Court should allow at least 20 per cent re-verification in border districts and 10 per cent in the rest of Assam.

Unhappy with exclusion figure, AASU to move SC

The All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) said it is not happy with the exclusion figure in the final NRC and will appeal against it in the Supreme Court.

The AASU is a signatory to the Assam Accord, a 1985 document that provided for “detection, deletion and deportation” of illegal foreigners from Assam.

“We are not happy at all. It seems there were some deficiencies in the updatation process. We believe that it is an incomplete NRC. We will appeal to the Supreme Court to remove all the faults and descrepancies in this NRC,” AASU General Secretary Lurinjyoti Gogoi said.

Addressing a press conference, Mr. Gogoi said the final figure of exclusion did not reach near the figures officially announced by the authorities on various occasions.

Aadhaar to those who get entry in final NRC

Aadhaar cards will be issued to all those who were excluded in the draft NRC but could get entry in the final list.

This will happen as NRC authorities have taken biometric data from more than 36 lakh people who have claimed Indian citizenship after their exclusion from the draft NRC published on July 30, 2018.

However, those who may be excluded from the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) and can not prove their Indian citizenship after pursuing legal process will not be eligible for obtaining Aadhaar cards anywhere in the country as their biometrics will be flagged.

“The biometric data taken during the process of claims of the NRC will ensure that those who are in the final NRC will get Aadhaar and those who could not prove their Indian citizenship will not get it anywhere in the country,” a senior home ministry official said.

Assam govt will take up the cause of people left out in the NRC list: CM

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Friday said that the State government will take up the cause of those excluded from the final NRC and ensure that nobody is subjected to any “unnecessary harassment“.

As long as the appellant’s plea remains sub-judice with the Foreigner’s Tribunal, he or she cannot be treated as a foreigner, the chief minister said in a statement.

He, therefore, appealed to the people of the State belonging to Barak, Brahmaputra, hills and plains to maintain peace and tranquility and set an example of a matured society.

Mr. Sonowal further assured that those whose names have been excluded from the NRC will get an opportunity to file their appeal and be heard in the Foreigners’ Tribunal (FT) as per the direction of the Union Home Ministry.

What next for those excluded in NRC?

Those excluded from the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) published on August 31 will get a window of up to 10 months to prove their citizenship before being sent to detention centres.

the Centre had in June decided to help Assam create e-Foreigners’ Tribunals and increase the number of Foreigners’ Tribunals – quasi-judicial establishments headed by members who are lawyers and retired judges and bureaucrats – from the existing 100 to 1,000.

At least 200 of the additional Foreigners’ Tribunals are expected to be set up by September with the government already having appointed 221 new members.

Each person excluded will have a maximum of 120 days or four months from the date of publication of the final NRC to challenge his or her case at a Foreigners’ Tribunal, which has to dispose of the case within six months.

Paralegals trained to help NRC-excluded

Some 100 paralegals in Assam have been trained to help defend the citizenship of people whose names will be excluded from the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The three-day training was organised last week by Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP), a non-governmental organisation, in Guwahati to “navigate the complex issue of citizenship after the publication of the list”

According to CJP’s Zamsher Ali, printed and electronic training manuals will be prepared to ensure that basic and competent approaches by village and district-level legal practitioners and paralegals do not falter in the appeal-filing process for lack of depth and competence.

No one will be declared a foreigner immediately, says MHA official

The Ministry of Home Affairs has assured that those excluded in the final list will not be immediately sent to dentition centres and they can appeal.

"Those excluded could move Foreigners Tribunals, [there is] 120 days window to appeal," an MHA official told The Hindu.

"No one will be declared a foreigner immediately, no one will be sent to detention centres," he assured.

Guide to check names in final list published

The office of the State Coordinator for the National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Wednesday published a guide for checking one’s name in the final list to be published on August 31.

The links will be available on NRC website (www.nrcassam.nic.in) from August 31 titled ‘Supplementary list of inclusions/exclusions status (final NRC), the authority dealing with the exercise to update the citizens’ list said.

The public could also check their status online by typing their Application Receipt Numbers or ARNs.

Over 19 lakh excluded from Assam’s final NRC

More than 19 lakh of the 3.29 crore applicants in Assam were left out of the final National Register of Citizens. State Home Department officials said though the NRC was called ‘final’, the 19,06,657 people excluded would have opportunities to be back on the citizens’ list if they appeal against their exclusion and establish their citizenship via courts.

A total of 3,11,21,004 persons found eligible for inclusion in final NRC list.

Expect peace after NRC release, says Assam DGP

The Assam Police have dispelled “apprehensions” about the deterioration of law and order in the State after the publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) on Saturday.

But it said 218 companies of Central paramilitary forces, besides the State police have been deployed following a security assessment by the district police chiefs.

“The situation is absolutely normal and under control. We expect people to cooperate and show restraint similar to the period after the publication of the first two drafts of the NRC (in December 2017 and July 2018),” Director-General of Police Kuladhar Saikia said at the police headquarters in Guwahati on Friday. “We have taken various measures such as holding meetings with civil society organisations, panchayat leaders and village defence forces. But troublemakers will be dealt with firmly.”

The government has, meanwhile, imposed Section 144 in Guwahati and other urban centres.

Assam NRC exercise: A timeline

Assam had published the first NRC in 1951. Alleged large-scale illegal immigration from East Pakistan (1947-1971) and Bangladesh since 1971 led to the anti-foreigners’ agitation in 1979 and the signing of the Assam Accord that sought the updating of the 1951 register.

The Centre took the first formal decision to update the NRC in 1999 and a resolution to undertake the exercise was adopted in 2005 in the presence of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

But the push came after Assam Public Works, an NGO, filed a case in the Supreme Court in 2009 claiming 41 lakh foreigners were included in the State’s electoral rolls and sought an updated NRC. A pilot project was launched the following year in Barpeta in western Assam and Chhaygaon near Guwahati.

The Chhaygaon project was successful but violence marred the Barpeta project. It was abandoned after four people – all migrant Muslims – were killed in police firing.

The Supreme Court intervened to have the NRC exercise started in 2013. Of a total of 3.29 crore applicants, 2.9 crore were incorporated in two phases – the first on December 31, 2017, and the second on July 30, 2018.

This left out 40.07 lakh people from the complete draft. Another 1.02 lakh people were excluded from the 2.9 crore who had made it to the complete draft, taking the total of NRC-excluded people to 41,10,169.

Anxious Assam readies for headcount results

On their toes: Security personnel patrol a sensitive area in Morigaon district of Assam on Friday. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Five years, four deferred deadlines and ₹1,220 crore later, the outcome of one of India’s largest headcount exercises – the Supreme Court-monitored National Register of Citizens (NRC) of Assam – is scheduled to be published on Saturday.

The State has been anxiously awaiting the final NRC that is envisaged to quantify the number of illegal immigrants, a decades-old political issue, and filter them out from the genuine Indian citizens.

The anxiety surrounds the number of people likely to be excluded from the 3.29 crore applicants. More than 41 lakh people were excluded from the draft NRC in two phases, of whom 3.61 lakh did not re-apply for inclusion.

The unease is more among people of Bengal origin, both Hindus and Muslims. While international organisations and rights groups have panned the State machinery of targeting migrant Muslims, State Home Department officials said the exclusion list could have more Hindus.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said certain forces have been carrying out propaganda against the NRC. “The NRC exercise under the supervision of the apex court will soon reach a conclusion, and I am sure everything will be peaceful. I want to assure those who will be left out that they should not worry. The government will provide help [in filing appeals], and if there is any issue, they can get in touch through the district administration,” he said in a statement.