Shillong Sikhs seek agenda-based invitation from Government

Meghalaya Government wants to shift them out of a prime location to outskirts

The Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) representing the largely Dalit Sikh residents of a prime location in Meghalaya capital Shillong has set a precondition for talks with the State Government.

The residents of Them Iew Mawlong, known as Harijan Colony or Punjabi Lane, have been facing eviction following a conflict with a section of locals in 2018.

Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma had a few days ago said the Government was open to holding talks with the stakeholders for resolving the relocation issue amicably. The HPC responded by asking the Government to first recognise the existence and the presence of the settlers.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, HPC secretary Gurjit Singh appreciated the call for talks but said the residents facing eviction also need a formal agenda-based invitation from the Government to break the ice.

“The residents of the colony never received an invitation from the High-Level Committee [that the Government formed to find ways of resolving the issue). On the contrary, we were constantly given veiled threats of forcible eviction,” Mr. Singh said.

He trashed the claims of the Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong that the Committee had never received any representation or objection from them.

Mr. Singh also criticised the Government for not disclosing the contents of the tripartite agreement among the Government, the acting Syiem (king-like chieftain) of Mylliem and the Shillong Municipal Board. The Government had in October claimed that it had taken possession of the colony land after paying a premium of ₹2 crore to the Syiem of Mylliem, the original owner of the land.

The HPC claims that some 350 Sikh and Punjab-origin families have been living in the colony since their forefathers were gifted the land by the then Syiem of Mylliem 200 years ago.

“What is so sacrosanct in the tripartite agreement that it is not being made available even after filing of RTI applications?” Mr. Singh asked, reminding the Government of a 2019 order of the High Court of Meghalaya.

The court had that year directed the Government to not disturb the residents without civil proceedings regarding the title of the land. It later asked the Government to maintain status quo.

The HPC also warned the Government against hurting sentiments by demolishing the religious institutions in the colony. The area has a gurdwara, a temple and a church besides a school.