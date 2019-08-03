Shift to Madhya Pradesh, Kamal Nath urges Unnao survivor’s family

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath appealed to the Unnao rape survivor’s family to shift to his State, where they would be provided complete security.

“We appeal to the mother and the family of the survivor to settle in Madhya Pradesh. Our government will provide the entire family complete security,” he tweeted. “We’ll take care of the girl like the State’s daughter,” he tweeted, “We will provide better treatment to the girl. We will also take complete responsibility for her education. She will not face any problems.”

Stating that the appeal showed the hypocrisy of the State government, State BJP media chief Lokendra Parashar said: “It’s laughable that Mr. Nath is inviting the survivor and her family to a State where the law and order situation is in a shambles. Doesn’t he remember what happened to a three-year-old boy in Bhopal who was missing for several days. His charred body was found near his house on July 16.”

State Congress media chief Shobha Oza said Mr. Nath showed sensitivity in contrast with the insensitivity of the Uttar Pradesh government. “It appears they are trying to protect the accused, destroy evidence and kill the family of the survivor,” she added.